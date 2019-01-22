Yandex metrika counter

Russia-NATO Council meeting to focus on INF Treaty issue — Russian mission

Washington's plans to withdraw from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF Treaty) will be the focus of attention at the next ambassadorial meeting of the Russia-NATO Council, TASS cited the Russian mission to NATO as saying on Tuesday.

"Preparations continue for the next meeting of the Russia-NATO Council, which will focus on the INF Treaty situation," the statement reads.

NATO announced earlier that the meeting was scheduled to be held on January 25.

