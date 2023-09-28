Russia not to provide any legal assistance to Ruben Vardanyan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Member of the Constitutional Committee of the Russian Federation Council Alexander Bashkin stated that Moscow could not help Ruben Vardanyan, who was detained by the Azerbaijani border service on September 27.

The senator recalled Vardanyan's decision to renounce Russian citizenship, News.Az reports citing Russian media.

Bashkin said the situation with Vardanyan, who refused a Russian passport and was left without the support of the Russian Federation, could become an illustration for those who doubt the pricelessness of Russian citizenship.

“It was a voluntary choice to renounce citizenship; accordingly, all the legal consequences of this step are a consequence of his choice,” Bashkin added.

News.Az