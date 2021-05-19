Russia offers to establish joint commission between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Lavrov says

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Russia has offered to make efforts to start demarcation and delimitation process to resolve the incident on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference with his Tajik counterpart Sirojiddin Muhriddin in Dushanbe on May 19.

"At the informal meeting of the foreign ministers of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) last night (May 18), we discussed the proposal of our Armenian counterpart, the relations between official Yerevan and Baku," Lavrov said.

“By prior agreement with the parties, Russia offered to assist at the beginning of the delimitation and demarcation of the border, taking the initiative on the creation of a joint Armenian-Azerbaijani commission for this purpose, in which the Russian Federation could take part as a consultant, mediator," added the minister.

