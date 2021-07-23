Russia open for talks with EU on mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccines - Lavrov

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia is open for the European Union’s proposals on talks on the mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccines and certificates, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday, TASS reported.

"Most recently, the European Commission said: "let’s hold talks with Russia on the mutual recognition of vaccines, on mutual recognition of certificates." We will be open for this," Lavrov told a webinar on Russia’s foreign policy.

Meanwhile, Western countries have not requested the registration of their vaccines in Russia so far. "As for the Western vaccines and on whether we will register and launch them in Russia, it’s up to our sanitary authorities to decide," Lavrov said. "However, I haven’t heard about this, in my view, there hasn’t been any case when Western states asked us to register and certify their vaccines," he stated.

