Russia overtakes China in COVID-19 cases

Russia has confirmed 6,198 new coronavirus cases over the past day, bringing the total number in the country to 87,147 in all regions, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Monday, TASS reported.

Russia overtook China for the number of confirmed coronavirus cases, where 84,500 cases have been recorded to date.

"Russia has registered a growth to 87,147 coronavirus infection cases in 85 regions. Some 579 people have been discharged over the past day and 7,346 over the entire period. Fifty coronavirus patients have died over the past day. The total death toll in Russia is 794," the crisis center said.

Some 43.4% of new patients (2,693) did not show any symptoms.

According to the crisis center, the daily growth in coronavirus cases in Russia has slowed down to 7.66%.

News.Az

