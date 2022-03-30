Russia, Pakistan to jointly build Pakistan Stream gas pipeline

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia and Pakistan will implement several projects in the energy sector, including the construction of the Pakistan Stream gas pipeline, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

The statement came after a meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi in in Tunxi, east China's Anhui Province.

The statement also reaffirmed the intentions of Russia and Pakistan to further develop bilateral relations.

“The parties also discussed ways to resolve the Ukrainian conflict. The importance of preserving stability and security in Afghanistan through the Russia-US-China-Pakistan format was underlined,” the ministry said.

News.Az