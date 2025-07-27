Russia preparing larger-scale strikes on Ukraine: ISW

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia is preparing larger-scale strikes against Ukraine, as evidenced by the increase in missile and attack drone production in the country, News.az reports citing Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

Analysts examined the recent combined attacks by Russian forces on Ukrainian cities, noting that Russia launched missiles and drones against Ukraine during the night of July 26.

According to the ISW, Russia's defense industry is ramping up its missile and drone production.

"Russia's increasing missile and drone production will likely allow Russia to continue conducting increasingly larger strikes against Ukraine during Fall 2025," the report states.

ISW analysts estimate that by November 2025, Russia may be capable of launching up to 2,000 drones in a single night.

"Increasingly large Russian strike packages highlight the critical importance of Western assistance in bolstering Ukraine's air defense capabilities, particularly with US-made Patriot air defense systems that can effectively counter Russian ballistic missile threats," the analysts noted.

News.Az