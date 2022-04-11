Russia preparing new attack, hoping to break Ukraine’s national resistance: Zelenskyy

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia is preparing a new offensive, hoping to break Ukraine’s national resistance.

Ukraine still cannot establish the exact number of its dead, Zelenskyy said as he addressed the South Korean parliament via videoconference on Monday, News.Az reports citing UNIAN news agency.

“From the north to the south of the country, in all areas where Russian shells and bombs reached, the rubble is still being cleared. Active hostilities are still ongoing on part of our territory. Russia is preparing another new offensive, hoping to break our national resistance,” the Ukrainian leader noted.

Zelenskyy stressed that Russia only “began with Ukraine.”

“The next steps of Russia’s plan include the destruction of other states, an attempt to conquer even more neighboring peoples,” he added.

