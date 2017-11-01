Russia presents anti-hail rocket station to Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Anti-hail rocket stations "Antigrad" purchased from a Russian company have been installed in Armenia.

Oxu.Az reports with reference to Armenian media that the statement came from the press service of the Armenian Ministry of Emergency Situations.

"In addition to the two stations purchased, the Russian company presented the third one for free.The stations will operate on the signal of radar systems," the press service said.

Armenian Minister of Emergency Situations David Tonoyan has already visited a new radar station in the village of Artashavan in the Aragatsotn region.

News.Az

