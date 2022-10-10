Russia president, IAEA chief to meet in St. Petersburg

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in St. Petersburg on Tuesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has announced.

"IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi will be in Russia, he is scheduled to meet with President Putin tomorrow," Peskov said.

The Kremlin spokesman said Putin will also meet with UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in St. Petersburg on Tuesday. The Russianreg president will also hold several working meetings.

Earlier, it was reported that Grossi would travel to Russia for consultations on the creation of a safety zone around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

News.Az