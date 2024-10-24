Russia ratifies strategic partnership with N. Korea

+ ↺ − 16 px

The State Duma of Russia has ratified the Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the Russian Federation and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, News.Az reports citing Gazeta.Ru.

The treaty was signed by Russian president Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in June 2024.The Duma's International Affairs Committee Chairman Leonid Slutsky said the agreement is "based on the principles of mutual respect for state sovereignty and territorial integrity, non-interference in internal affairs, and the desire to establish a fair multipolar world order." The Kremlin previously said the treaty could extend to military cooperation.The United States confirmed yesterday that thousands of North Korean troops have been sent to fight alongside the Russian military in Ukraine, although neither North Korea nor Russia has issued a statement on the matter.

News.Az