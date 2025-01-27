Russia ready for dialogue with US, but no requests yet, says Kremlin

Russia remains ready for communication with the United States at the level of President Vladimir Putin and President Donald Trump but Moscow has not received any requests on the matter from Washington, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a briefing.

"We haven’t received any signals from the Americans yet," he pointed out, News.Az reports, citing TASS. "This is why we continue working according to schedule, maintaining readiness [for dialogue]," he noted. "The US also maintains similar readiness. Apparently, this requires time," Peskov added.

