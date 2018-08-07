Russia ready to resume full-scale dialogue with new Georgian leadership, says PM

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia is ready to resume a full-fledged dialogue with the new Georgian leadership, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said in an interview with Kommersant.

"We are willing to develop relations with the new Georgian leadership, no matter the names or party affiliation," he noted.

According to Medvedev, the trade and economic cooperation between the two countries has picked up significantly over the past several years. "That includes tourism. Flights have resumed, and people are going on vacation to Georgia. These are positive developments. I hope that ultimately this will also help normalise our political ties and resume full-scale dialogue between Moscow and Tbilisi," he emphasized.

