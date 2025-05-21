Russia reaffirms readiness to help normalize Baku-Yerevan relations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Following his working visit to Yerevan, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov reaffirmed Russia’s willingness to support the normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations during talks with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

"Russia's readiness to continue to assist the process of Armenian-Azerbaijani normalization based on a set of trilateral agreements reached by the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan in 2020-2022 was confirmed," the ministry said in a statement, News.Az reports citing TASS.

It added that the parties agreed to step up efforts to advance the work of the 3+3 regional cooperation platform, designed to ensure that the problems of the South Caucasus are solved by the regional states themselves and their immediate neighbors. The foreign ministers also discussed cooperation through Eurasian integration associations, coordination at the United Nations and other international platforms.

News.Az