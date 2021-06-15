Russia records 14,185 new daily COVID-19 cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia has registered 14,185 new confirmed COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, bringing the total count to 5,236,593 cases, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told journalists on Tuesday, TASS reports.

The crisis center said the relative increase of new infections is at the level of 0.27%.

Russia recorded 379 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, up from 371 the day before. The total death toll has reached 127,180.

According to data from the crisis center, 2.43% of coronavirus patients have died in Russia.

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries rose by 8,597 to 4,818,244 in the past 24 hours.

According to data from the crisis center, 92% of coronavirus patients have recovered in Russia.

News.Az