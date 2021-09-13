Russia records 18,178 new daily COVID-19 cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia has registered 18,178 new confirmed COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours. The total number of infections has reached 7,158,248 cases, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told journalists on Monday, TASS reported.

According to the crisis center, the relative increase of new infections is at the level of 0.25%.

Russia recorded 719 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, down from 788 the day before. It is the lowest daily number of coronavirus fatalities since July 19. The total death toll has reached 193,468.

According to data from the crisis center, 2.7% of coronavirus patients have died in Russia.

The number of coronavirus patients discharged over the past 24 hours in Russia has increased by 12,469. In all, 6,402,126 patients have recovered.

According to the crisis center, the total share of recoveries to date has decreased to the level of 89.4% of the total COVID-19 case tally in Russia.

