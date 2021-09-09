Russia records 18,380 new daily COVID-19 cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia has registered 18,380 new confirmed COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours. The total number of infections has reached 7,084,284 cases, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told journalists on Thursday, TASS reported.

According to the crisis center, the relative increase of new infections is at the level of 0.26%.

The Russian capital has confirmed 1,801 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, compared to 1,269 a day earlier, bringing the total to 1,581,075 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to the crisis center, the relative increase in new infections amounts to 0.11%.

The number of COVID-19 fatalities in Russia over the past 24 hours has increased by 794 compared to 797 the day before. In all, 190,376 patients died of the infection.

According to the crisis center, the provisional lethality of the disease (the final one can be determined only after the end of the epidemic) has increased to the level of 2.69%.

News.Az