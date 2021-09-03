Russia records 18,856 new daily COVID-19 cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia has registered 18,856 new confirmed COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours. The total number of infections has reached 6,975,174 cases, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told journalists on Friday, TASS reported.

According to the crisis center, the relative increase of new infections is at the level of 0.27%.

The number of COVID-19 fatalities in Russia over the past 24 hours has increased by 799 compared to 798 the day before. In all, 185,611 patients died of the infection.

According to the crisis center, the provisional lethality of the disease (the final one can be determined only after the end of the epidemic) has remained at the level of 2.66%.

The number of coronavirus patients discharged over the past 24 hours in Russia has increased by 18,690. In all, 6,236,738 patients have recovered.

According to the crisis center, the total share of recoveries to date has remained at the level of 89.4% of the total COVID-19 case tally in Russia.

