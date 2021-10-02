Russia records 25,219 new daily COVID-19 cases, highest number since July 16

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia has registered 25,219 new confirmed COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours. The total number of infections has reached 7,560,767 cases, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told journalists on Saturday, TASS reports.

According to the crisis center, this is the highest increase since July 16. The relative increase of new infections is at the level of 0.33%.

The number of COVID-19 fatalities in Russia over the past 24 hours has increased by 886 compared to 887 the day before. In all, 209,028 patients died of the infection.

The number of coronavirus patients discharged over the past 24 hours in Russia has increased by 17,852. In all, 6,710,574 patients have recovered.

According to the crisis center, the total share of recoveries to date is approximately at the level of 88.8% of the total COVID-19 case tally in Russia.

News.Az