Russia records 27,550 new daily COVID-19 cases, highest number since December 31

Russia has registered 27,550 new confirmed COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours with the total number of infections reaching 7,690,110 cases, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday, TASS reports.

According to the crisis center, this is the highest increase in the number of infections since December 31. The relative increase of new infections is at the level of 0.36%.

The number of COVID-19 fatalities in Russia over the past 24 hours has increased by 924 compared to 929 the day before. In all, 213,549 patients died of the infection. The country has been documenting over 900 deaths for the second day in a row.

The number of those recovered from COVID-19 in Russia rose by 20,330 in the last 24 hours to 6,799,230. The share of COVID-19 recoveries, according to the crisis center, decreased by 88,4% of those infected.

News.Az