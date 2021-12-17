Russia records 27,743 daily coronavirus cases, the lowest number since October 8

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia recorded 27,743 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the lowest daily number since October 8, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Friday. The total number of cases has reached 10,159,389, News.Az reports citing TASS.

Russia’s coronavirus growth rate was 0.27%.

The number of deaths due to coronavirus in Moscow increased by 83 over the past day, the least since October 25.

That compares with 85 deaths the day before. The total number of fatalities reached 35,726 (1.79% of all cases).

Russia recorded 1,080 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, down from 1,133 the day before. The total death toll has climbed to 295,104.

According to data from the crisis center, 2.9% of coronavirus patients have died in Russia.

News.Az