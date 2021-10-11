Russia records 29,409 new daily COVID-19 cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia has registered 29,409 new confirmed COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, the second highest number since the beginning of the pandemic with the total number of infections reaching 7,804,774 cases, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told journalists on Monday, News.Az reports citing TASS.

According to the crisis center, the relative increase of new infections is at the level of 0.38%.

The number of COVID-19 fatalities in Russia climbed by 957 in the last 24 hours against 962 a day earlier.

The country registered over 900 daily deaths from COVID-19 for the six time in a row.

Since the start of the pandemic, Russia’s total coronavirus death toll has amounted to 217,372. The conditional mortality (the final one can be determined only after the end of the pandemic) increased to 2.79%, the crisis center noted.

News.Az