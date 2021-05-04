Russia records 7,770 new coronavirus cases, the lowest number since Sep 26
Russia recorded 7,770 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the lowest number since September 26, 2020, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Tuesday. The total number of cases has reached 4,839,514.
According to data from the crisis center, the coronavirus growth rate stands at 0.16%.
Russia has documented 6,755 recoveries from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, with the overall recovery count reaching 4,457,044. The share of those recovered stands at 92.1% of the total case count.
There are currently 270,935 active coronavirus cases in Russia.