Russia records 7,770 new coronavirus cases, the lowest number since Sep 26

Russia records 7,770 new coronavirus cases, the lowest number since Sep 26

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia recorded 7,770 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the lowest number since September 26, 2020, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Tuesday. The total number of cases has reached 4,839,514.

According to data from the crisis center, the coronavirus growth rate stands at 0.16%.

Russia has documented 6,755 recoveries from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, with the overall recovery count reaching 4,457,044. The share of those recovered stands at 92.1% of the total case count.

There are currently 270,935 active coronavirus cases in Russia.

News.Az