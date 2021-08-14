Russia records 819 daily COVID-19 deaths

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia’s coronavirus fatalities grew by 819 in the past 24 hours reaching 169,683, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Saturday, TASS reported.

This is the highest number since the start of the pandemic.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia grew by 22,144 in the past 24 hours reaching 6,579,212. The relative growth rate stands at 0.34%.

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries grew by 19,550 in the past 24 hours reaching 5,867,890.

According to the crisis center, recoveries currently stand at about 89.2% of the total number of infections.

News.Az