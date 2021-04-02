Russia records 8,792 daily COVID-19 cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia has registered 8,792 new confirmed COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, bringing the total count to 4,563,056 cases, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told journalists on Friday, TASS reports.

According to the crisis center, the relative increase of new infections dropped to 0.19%.

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries rose by 9,832 to 4,186,251 in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Friday.

According to data from the crisis center, 91.7% of coronavirus patients have recovered in Russia.

The number of coronavirus-related fatalities in Russia rose by 400 in the past 24 hours compared to 383 on the previous day, taking the total to 99,633.

News.Az