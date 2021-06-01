Russia records 9,500 new daily COVID-19 cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia has registered 9,500 new confirmed COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, bringing the total count to 5,081,417 cases, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told journalists on Tuesday.

According to the crisis center, the relative increase of new infections is at the level of 0.19%.

All in all, at present, 265,965 patients are still undergoing treatment in Russia.

The number of COVID-19 fatalities in Russia over the past 24 hours has increased by 372 compared to 339 the day before. In all, 121,873 patients died of the infection.

According to the crisis center, the provisional lethality of the disease (the final one can be determined only after the end of the epidemic) has remained at the level of 2.4%.

Russia has documented 8,994 recoveries from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total recovery count to 4,693,579.

The share of those recovered comes up to 92.4% of the total case count.

