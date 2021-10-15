Russia records all-time high of over 32,190 daily COVID-19 cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia’s COVID-19 cases surged by 32,196 in the last 24 hours to 7,925,176, which is an all-time high since the onset of the pandemic, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Friday, News.Az reports citing TASS.

In relevant terms, the COVID-19 incidence in Russia increased by 0,41% over the past day.

The number of COVID-19 deaths in Russia climbed by 999 in the last 24 hours against 985 a day earlier, having reached 221,313 mortalities.

According to the center, over the past day, Russia has registered an all-time high of COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

The number of recoveries from COVID-19 in Russia climbed by 22,268 in the past 24 hours to 6,960,024.

The share of the COVID-19 recoveries, according to the crisis center, stood at 87,8% of those infected.

News.Az