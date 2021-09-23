Russia records another 21,438 coronavirus cases, highest daily number since August 15

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia recorded 21,438 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the highest daily number since August 15. The total number of cases has reached 7,354,995, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Thursday, TASS reports.

Russia's coronavirus growth rate was 0.29%.

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll surged by 820 in the last 24 hours versus 817 a day earlier, having reached 201,445.

Thus, the daily COVID-19 death toll has hit a record high for the second time since the start of the pandemic. The previous all-time high of 820 coronavirus fatalities was registered on August 26.

Russia's coronavirus recoveries rose by 16,567 to 6,558,780 in the past 24 hours.

According to data from the crisis center, 89.2% of coronavirus patients have recovered in Russia.

News.Az