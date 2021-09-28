Russia records another 21,559 coronavirus cases
Russia's coronavirus cases rose by 21,559 to 7,464,708 in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Tuesday, TASS reports.
Russia's coronavirus growth rate was 0.29%.
Russia’s COVID-19 fatalities surged by 852 over the past day versus 779 deaths a day earlier, having reached an all-time high since the start of the pandemic.
The previous record high of 828 COVID-19 deaths was recorded on September 24.
The number of those recovered from COVID-19 in Russia climbed by 17,368 in the past 24 hours to 6,635,485.
The share of recoveries, according to the crisis center, remained at 88,9% of those infected.