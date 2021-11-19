Russia records another 37,156 coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia's coronavirus cases rose by 37,156 to 9,257,068 in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Friday, News.Az reports citing TASS.

Russia's coronavirus growth rate was 0.4%. According to data from the crisis center, there are currently 1,039,225 active coronavirus cases in Russia.

Russia recorded 1,254 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, the highest daily number since the onset of the pandemic. The total death toll has climbed to 261,589.

The crisis center said that 2.83% of coronavirus patients have died in Russia.

The number of the COVID-19 recoveries in Russia surged by 37,004 in the past 24 hours to 7,956,254, the new high since the onset of the pandemic.

The share of the COVID-19 recoveries, according to the crisis center, reached 85,9% of those infected.

News.Az