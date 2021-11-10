Russia records another 38,058 coronavirus cases, the lowest number since Oct 27

Russia recorded 38,058 coronavirus cases in the past day, the lowest number since October 27, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Wednesday. The total number of cases has reached 8,911,713, News.Az reports citing TASS.

According to data from the crisis center, Russia's coronavirus growth rate was 0.43%.

Russia's active coronavirus cases have reached an all-time high of 1,007,098.

Russia recorded 1,239 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, the highest daily number since the start of the pandemic. The total coronavirus death toll has climbed to 250,454. The crisis center said 2.81% of coronavirus patients have died in Russia.

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries rose by 34,565 to 7,654,161 in the past 24 hours, this is a record high since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to data from the crisis center, 85.9% of coronavirus patients have recovered in Russia.





