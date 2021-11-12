Russia records another 40,123 coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia's coronavirus cases rose by 40,123 to 8,992,595 in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Friday, News.Az reports citing TASS.

Russia's coronavirus growth rate was 0.45%.

According to data from the crisis center, there are currently 1,018,707 active coronavirus cases in Russia.

Russia recorded 1,235 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, down from 1,237 the day before. The total death toll has reached 252,926. Some 2.81% of coronavirus patients have died in Russia.

The country's coronavirus recoveries rose by 33,645 to 7,720,962 in the past 24 hours.

According to data from the crisis center, 85.9% of coronavirus patients have recovered in Russia.

News.Az