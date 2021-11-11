Russia records another 40,759 coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia's coronavirus cases rose by 40,759 to 8,952,472 in the past 24 hours, News.Az reports citing TASS.

Russia's coronavirus growth rate was 0.46%. According to data from the crisis center, there are currently 1,013,464 active coronavirus cases in Russia.

Russia recorded 1,237 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, down from 1,239 the day before. The total death toll has reached 251,691.

According to data from the crisis center, 2.81% of coronavirus patients have died in Russia.

The country's coronavirus recoveries rose by 33,156 to 7,687,317 in the past 24 hours. According to data from the crisis center, 85.9% of coronavirus patients have recovered in Russia.

News.Az