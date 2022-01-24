Russia records another 65,109 coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia’s coronavirus cases rose by 65,109 to 11,173,300 in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Monday, News.Az reports citing TASS.

Russia’s coronavirus growth rate was 0.59%.

A total of 5,970 coronavirus hospitalizations were reported in the past 24 hours, a 3.9% decline from the day before.

Russia’s coronavirus fatalities rose by 655 to 326,767 in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Monday.

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries rose by 21,714 to 10,045,336 in the past 24 hours.

According to data from the crisis center, 89.9% of coronavirus patients have recovered in Russia.

The number of active coronavirus cases has risen to 801,197, a level last recorded in late December 2021.

