Russia records another 8,183 coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia’s coronavirus cases rose by 8,183 to 4,957,756 in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Tuesday.

According to data from the crisis center, Russia’s coronavirus growth rate stands at 0.17%.

The rate is the lowest in the Nenets autonomous region (0%), the Altai and Sakhalin regions (0.01%) and the Tuva region (0.03%).

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries grew by 8,972 in the past 24 hours. In total, 4,572,226 people have recovered by now. According to the crisis center, recoveries remain at 92.2% of the total number of infected people.

In the past 24 hours, 364 people died from COVID-19 in Russia versus 340 one day earlier, bringing the total death toll to 116,575. The relative lethality is currently at 2.35%, the statistics indicate.

There are currently 268,955 active coronavirus cases in Russia.

News.Az