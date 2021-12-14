Russia records fewer than 29,000 COVID-19 cases for first time in more than month

Russia’s COVID-19 cases surged by 28,343 in the last 24 hours to 10,074,797, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Tuesday, noting that it was the first time in more than a month when the daily caseload hit fewer than 29,000, News.Az reports citing TASS.

In relative terms, the COVID-19 incidence climbed by 0.28% over the past day.

The number of coronavirus cases in Moscow increased by 1,976 per day against 2,894 a day earlier to 1,989,248. For the first time since September 22, less than 2,000 new daily cases have been detected in the capital.

In relative terms, the increase in the number of cases was 0.1%.

The number of the COVID-19 fatalities in Russia surged by 1,145 versus 1,121 a day earlier to 291,749 deaths.

The conditional mortality (the final one can be determined only after the end of the pandemic) increased to 2.9%, according to the crisis center.

The number of coronavirus patients discharged over the past 24 hours in Russia has increased by 34,084. In all, 8,804,000 patients have recovered.

According to the crisis center, the total share of recoveries has increased to the level of 87.4% of the total COVID-19 case tally in Russia.

