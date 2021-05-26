Russia records highest daily number of coronavirus deaths since March 31

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia recorded 406 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, the highest daily number since March 31, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Wednesday. The total death toll has reached 119,600, TASS reports.

In total, Russia confirmed 8,373 COVID-19 cases over the past day, bringing the total case tally to 5,026,168.The COVID-19 cases in the country grew by 0.17% in relative terms.

Russia’s coronavirus spread rate kept decreasing for the fourth straight day, declining to 0.97 in the past 24 hours, according to TASS estimates. The coronavirus spread rate stays below 1 in six out of ten Russian regions with the largest number of COVID-19 cases.

The lowest growth rates were registered over the past day in the Republic of Altai (0.01%), the Tuva Republic, the Jewish Autonomous Region and North Ossetia (0.04%).

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries grew by 9,135 in the past 24 hours, with 4,642,090 people having recovered so far. According to the crisis center, recoveries have surpassed 92.3% of the total number of infected people.

Currently, 264,478 people are undergoing treatment in Russia.

News.Az