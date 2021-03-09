Russia records less than 10,000 new COVID-19 cases

Russia confirmed 9,445 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 4,342,474, the country's COVID-19 response center said Tuesday.

Another 336 people died from the coronavirus in the previous day, raising the death toll to 89,809.

Meanwhile, 9,931 patients recovered from the disease, taking total recoveries to 3,932,177.

Moscow recorded 1,066 new coronavirus cases during the same period, bringing the city's total count to 992,882.

Moscow's Deputy Mayor Anastasia Rakova said Monday that more than 700,000 people have received shots of coronavirus vaccines in the capital.

Rakova did not rule out the possibility of a potential second wave of COVID-19 infections in Moscow, adding that the city should prepare for any scenario.

To date, more than 113.7 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted across the country.

