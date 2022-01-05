Russia records over 15,700 new COVID-19 cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia’s COVID-19 cases surged by 15,772 in the past 24 hours to 10,585,084, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Wednesday, News.Az reports citing TASS.

In relative terms, the COVID-19 incidence increased by 0.15% over the past day.

The number of the COVID-19 recoveries in Russia climbed by 25,581 in the last 24 hours to 9,600,728. The share of the COVID-19 recoveries rose to 90.7% of those infected.

Russia’s COVID-19 fatalities surged by 828 in the last 24 hours versus 834 a day earlier to 313,015.

The conditional mortality (the final one can be determined only after the end of the pandemic) climbed to 2.96%, according to the crisis center.





News.Az