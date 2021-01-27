Russia records over 17,700 daily COVID-19 cases, a new low since October 29

Russia confirmed 17,741 coronavirus cases in the past day, a record low since October 29, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported, TASS reports.

The total coronavirus caseload hit 3,774,672. The average growth rate reached 0.47%.

The lowest growth rates in the past day were registered in the Tuva Republic (0.07%), the Altai Republic (0.1%), Moscow, the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Region, the Pskov Region, the Kostroma Region and the Republic of Khakassia (0.2%).

Over the past day, Moscow confirmed 1,837 coronavirus cases. Some 1,813 COVID-19 cases were registered in St. Petersburg, 474 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 384 in the Voronezh Region, 379 in the Rostov Region and 368 in the Sverdlovsk Region.

Currently, 501,113 people are receiving treatment for the coronavirus in Russia.

