+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia’s senior diplomat has announced that Moscow would not attend a second planned international summit on peace in Ukraine.

Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin told the state-run news agency RIA Novosti that the first summit attended by more than 90 countries in Switzerland last month had failed, News.Az reports.“We’re aware of the intentions of the Kyiv regime and its Western curators to rehabilitate themselves for the failed ’peace summit’ and try to hold a similar event and invite Russia,” Galuzin said.Ukraine has said it could invite Moscow to the next summit if it was prepared to consider Ukraine’s roadmap to peace and stop issuing ultimatums.

News.Az