Russia refuses to comply with UN court decision on Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia will not abide by the demand of the UN International Court of Justice to stop hostilities in Ukraine, the Kremlin’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, News.Az reports citing Russian media.

“No, we cannot take this decision into account. The International Court of Justice has such a thing as “the consent of the parties.” There can be no agreement here. In this case, this is something that we cannot take into account,” Peskov said.

The Kremlin’s spokesperson also stated Russia and Ukraine have not yet come close to signing any agreements.

The International Court of Justice earlier ruled in the case of the attack on Ukraine, urging Russia to immediately stop the war.

News.Az