Russia registers 11,571 daily coronavirus cases

The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections in Russia over the past 24 hours has increased by 11,571. The total number of infections has reached 4,257,650, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told journalists on Monday, TASS reports.

According to the crisis center, the relative increase in new infections amounts to 0.27%.

Russia's coronavirus recoveries rose by 11,277 to 3,823,074 in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Monday.

According to data from the crisis center, 89.8% of coronavirus patients have recovered in Russia.

In the past 24 hours, 333 died from COVID-19 in Russia versus 379 one day earlier; this has become the lowest figure since November 16, 2020, according to the anti-crisis center.

The total death toll stands now at 86,455.

News.Az