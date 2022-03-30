Russia reiterates readiness to assist in signing of peace treaty between Azerbaijan, Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia stands ready to assist in the signing of a peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Russian Ambassador to Baku Mikhail Bocharnikov told a press conference on Wednesday, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

The diplomat stressed the need to create a favorable environment for launching talks on a peace treaty. “Russia supports this and is always ready to help and mediate,” he said.

According to the ambassador, other important tasks are to achieve the opening of transport communications in the region, as well as start the process of delimitation and demarcation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

News.Az