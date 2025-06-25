Russia reiterates readiness to facilitate signing of Baku-Yerevan peace treaty

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia stands ready to facilitate the signing of a peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan if necessary, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"This agreement is needed for the stability and security of the region," Peskov said at a news briefing, News.Az reports, citing Russian media.

"On our behalf, we have always repeated that if it is requested, we are ready to contribute to this process," the Kremlin spokesman stated.

News.Az