Russia reports 11,823 new coronavirus cases

The number of people infected with coronavirus in Russia per day increased by 11,823, this is at least number of new cases since October 8, TASS reports.

The total number of infected has reached 4.1 mln, the federal operational headquarters for the fight against the new disease told reporters on Tuesday. In relative terms, the increase in new cases, according to the headquarters, was 0.3%.

Russia has documented 12,956 recoveries from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, with the overall number of recoveries reaching 3,739,344.

The share of recovered patients reaches 89.3% of the total number of registered cases.

Russia’s coronavirus deaths rose by 417 in the past day versus 337 a day earlier, and the total death toll reached 84,047 patients.

News.Az