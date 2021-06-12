Russia reports 13,510 new coronavirus, maximum since February 15

+ ↺ − 16 px

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia increased by 13,510 per day to 5,193,964. This is the biggest increase since February 15, according to the data published on Saturday by the federal operational headquarters to combat coronavirus, TASS reports.

In relative terms, the increase in the number of cases was 0.26%.

The number of Russians who recovered from coronavirus by 9,986 per day. A total of 4,792,169 people have already recovered.

The share of recovered patients, according to the headquarters, was 92.3% of the total number of infected.

The number of deaths due to coronavirus in Russia increased by 399 per day against 396 a day earlier. A total of 126,073 patients died, according to the data published on Saturday by the federal operational headquarters to combat coronavirus.

Conditional mortality (the final one can be determined only after the end of the pandemic) remained at the level of 2.43%, the headquarters said.

News.Az