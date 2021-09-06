Russia reports 17,856 daily COVID-19 cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia grew by 17,856 in the past 24 hours reaching 7,030,455, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Monday, TASS reported.

The relative growth rate stands at 0.25%.

Russia recorded 790 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, down from 793 the day before.

According to data from the crisis center, 2.67% of coronavirus patients have died in Russia.

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries grew by 14,276 in the past 24 hours. As many as 6,285,007 people have recovered nationwide so far.

According to the crisis center, recoveries currently stand at 89.4% of the total number of infections.

News.Az