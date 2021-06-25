Russia reports 20,393 daily COVID-19 cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia’s confirmed coronavirus cases grew by 20,393 in the past 24 hours reaching 5,409,088, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Friday, TASS reported.

The relative growth rate stands at 0.38%.

St. Petersburg confirmed 1,194 new cases in the past 24 hours, the Nizhny Novgorod Region — 311, Buryatia — 281, the Voronezh Region — 239 and Crimea — 232.

Currently, 347,385 people in Russia are undergoing treatment.

The number of coronavirus fatalities in Moscow grew by 98 in the past 24 hours, this is the highest number since the start of the pandemic.

According to the crisis center, as many as 21,876 people in Moscow or 1,65% of those infected have died.

The Russian capital confirmed 7,916 coronavirus cases compared to 8,598 cases reported a day earlier, with the relative growth rate standing at 0.6%. So far, 1,323,757 people in Moscow have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Meanwhile, another 4,558 patients recovered in the past 24 hours, with recoveries rising to 1,135,580. Currently, 166,301 people in Moscow are undergoing treatment.

News.Az