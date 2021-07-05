Russia reports 24,353 new coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia has documented 24,353 cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total case count to 5,635,294, the federal anti-coronavirus crisis center informed reporters on Monday.

The relative daily increase rate is 0.43%.

Russia’s coronavirus fatalities grew by 654 in the past 24 hours compared to 663 deaths confirmed a day earlier, reaching 138,579.

The conditional mortality rate stands at 2.46%, based on data provided by the crisis center.

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries grew by 14,540 in the past 24 hours reaching 5,083,441.

According to the crisis center, recoveries currently stand at 90.2% of the total number of infections.

News.Az